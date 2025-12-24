Massive Snowstorm To Create Christmas Chaos In New York

A major snowstorm could hit the Hudson Valley, right after Christmas. Weather experts warn heavy snow and dangerous travel are likely.

If you were hoping for a quiet stretch after Christmas, Mother Nature has other plans.

Hudson Valley Bracing For Major Snowstorm Right After Christmas

Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll is warning that a major snowstorm could slam the region Friday into Saturday, delivering what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far.

According to Noll, the Hudson Valley has quietly become a snow hot spot this winter, and the next system appears to be the biggest of the season, thus far.

When The Snow Is Expected To Start In Hudson Valley

Snow is expected to start late Friday afternoon or early Friday evening, quickly intensifying as the night goes on.

The worst conditions are expected Friday night, when snowfall rates could become heavy enough to overwhelm road crews.

Snow should continue into Saturday morning gradually tapering off as the system pulls away. While snowfall may ease during the day Saturday, cold temperatures will likely make cleanup slow.

How Much Snow Is Expected

Right now, Noll says 5 to 10 inches of snow is a reasonable early forecast across the Hudson Valley. That range could still change, but confidence is growing that this will be a significant accumulation event.

Recent storms have overperformed, with final totals coming in near the top end of forecasts, or higher, in some areas.

Travel Impacts Could Be Serious

Road conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly Friday evening as snow intensifies. Snowfall rates could approach one inch per hour at times, especially overnight, while temperatures drop into the teens.

More On The Way

There’s more on the way, another system late Sunday into Monday could bring freezing rain and rain, setting up another messy stretch.

For now, Hudson Valley residents should prepare for dangerous travel conditions, especially Friday night.

What a wonderful Christmas gift from mother nature...

