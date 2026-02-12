Terrifying Update After Woman Raped, Rescued In Upstate New York

This started with a call about a woman held against her will in the Hudson Valley, but the details from the hospital are much worse.

Police in the Hudson Valley arrested a local man following an alleged rape.

Monticello, New York Man Charged With Rape

On Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., the Village of Monticello Police Department was alerted by the Village of Liberty Police Department about a woman being held against her will.

Police say the woman was sexually assaulted at a residence located in the Village of Monticello. Police didn't give her name or age, but say she's an "adult."

Police showed up at the home and arrested 54-year-old James Delbert Caston of Monticello.

Charged With 5 Counts Of Rape, More

Caston was charged with the following felonies;

Rape in the 1st degree (5 counts)

Sexual abuse in the 2nd degree (2 counts)

Unlawful imprisonment in the 1st degree (2 counts)

Strangulation in the 2nd degree

Hew was taken to the Sullivan County Jail on $150,000 cash bail, $300,000 bail bond and $600,000 partially secured bond pending further court action.

Victim Taken To Hospital

The unnamed victim was taken to a nearby hospital and provided medical treatment for injuries sustained during the assault, police say.

Her injuries weren't released. Police haven't said if Caston knew the victim.

