Why Saturday Traffic Will Be Brutal In Parts Of The Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents and businesses are warned about an upcoming traffic nightmare this weekend.

But it has nothing to do with the upcoming holiday.

Heads Up: This Part Of Orange County Will See Heavy Traffic Saturday

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If you're going to be driving in Orange County on Saturday, police are warning to plan ahead.

The Town of Wallkill Police Department is giving residents and businesses a heads up that the Orange County Fair Speedway is hosting the Diesels of New York Truck event on Saturday, April 4th, and it's going to have a real impact on traffic in the area.

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Police say the following roads could see increased congestion for much of the day:

Route 211

East Main Street

Carpenter Avenue

Wisner Avenue

Schutt Road

All residents and businesses on and near those roads are warned about increased traffic all day Saturday.

"We ask residents and businesses to plan for the possibility of increased traffic in the area of the Orange County Fair Speedway for much of the day on Saturday," the Town of Wallkill Police Department stated in a press release.

If your Saturday plans take you anywhere near the Orange County Fair Speedway on Carpenter Avenue, build in some extra time.

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