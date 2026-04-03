50-Year New York Fishing Ban Finally Ends

For the first time in five decades, families can officially feast on fish from this iconic river. See which catches are finally back on the menu.

Fishing season is here, and residents received news that's 50 years in the making.

For the first time in 50 years, families can now feast on fish from the lower parts of the Hudson River.

Updated Advice for Lower Hudson River

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On Wednesday, the first day of trout fishing in New York, the New York State Department of Health issued updated advice for eating fish caught in waterbodies statewide.

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Thanks to declining levels of PCBs in the Hudson River, some lower Hudson River fish caught by Hudson Valley anglers can be eaten, "for the first time in 50 years."

Families Can Now Eat Some Fish from the Lower Hudson River for the First Time in 50 Years

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Some fish taken from Rip Van Winkle Bridge in Catskill to the NYC Battery, including striped bass, can now be eaten.

"It's a great day when the Department can relax guidance for certain fish in the lower Hudson River, allowing people who may become pregnant and children to eat fish from one of the most important fisheries in New York State. We encourage everyone to visit us online to get the latest advice for waters across the state," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

This only applies to striped bass and bluefish taken from the Hudson River between the Rip Van Winkle Bridge in Catskill to the NYC Battery.

What To Eat

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People who are pregnant or under the age of 15 can now enjoy up to one 8-ounce meal a month of striped bass. The general population can now eat up to four meals a month.

"Because PCBs stay in the fat of fish, the Department encourages everyone to cut the skin and fat off of fish and cook it so that the fat drips off. This reduces the amount of PCBs in a fish meal by roughly half. People who eat Hudson River crabs can reduce the PCBs by removing the tomalley (mustard, hepatopancreas) and discarding the cooking liquid, which contains most of the PCBs," the New York State Department of Health states

Health officials recommend that all continue not to eat Carp and Smallmouth bass from the Lower Hudson due to PCBs.

Only Applies Below Rip Van Winkle Bridge

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Health advisories remain in place for the Hudson River from the Catskills up to Troy. Most fish should still not be eaten, officials warn.

The New York State DEC catch-and-release rule, "take no fish, eat no fish" still applies between Hudson Falls and the Federal Dam in Troy.

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