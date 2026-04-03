Why This Upstate New York Pastor Was Arrested Before Easter

An Upstate New York church leader was just accused of shocking crimes with a young child just before Easter.

He's been accused of sexaul assault

Albany, New York, Pastor Accused Of Sexual Assault

Albany PD Albany PD loading...

According to the Albany Police Department, an Albany pastor is in serious trouble with the law after being accused of sexual assault. According to authorities, 75-year-old Bienvenido Lopez was arrested "in connection with a sexual assault investigation."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

He's been charged with six counts of rape.

Lopez serves as pastor at Iglesia Fuente Inagotable in Albany.

APD/Google APD/Google loading...

Authorities noted he has been affiliated with several other churches in the Capital Region over the years.

Gruesome Details, More Victims Possible

According to court documents, Lopez raped a child under the age of 11 three times between 1998 and 2000 at a home on Third Street.

It's believed there may be more victims out there, and anyone with information is urged to come forward immediately.

"Detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Children and Family Service Unit are actively working to determine whether there may be additional victims. Anyone who has had contact with Lopez and believes they may have experienced similar behavior is urged to contact our Children and Family Service Unit at (518) 447-8780," the Albany Police Department stated in a press release.

APD/Google APD/Google loading...

Lopez pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. He was released after posting bail, which was set at $20,000 cash or $40,000 insured bond. An order of protection has also been issued.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State