Large Amount Of New York Ice Cream May Cause ‘Fatal infections’

One New York resident was hospitalized by ice cream tainted with an organism that can cause "fatal infections."

Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York is recalling ice cream because of a possible health risk.

Real Kosher Ice Cream Recalls Soft Serve on the Go Cups Because of Possible Health Risk In New York

The recalled soft serve on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups, was sold at stores in New York as well as CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, IL, MA, MD, MI, MN, NC, NH, NJ, OH, OR, PA, VA, WV, according to the FDA.

The recalled product's brand name is Soft Serve On The Go. The recalled items include:

Items Recalled In New York Due To Listeria Monocytogenes

The soft serve on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups were recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.

"Listeria monocytogenes (is) an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA states.

1 Person In New York Hospitalized From Recalled Ice Cream

As of this writing, at least two people have been hospitalized from the recalled soft serve on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups.

One of the two people lives in New York. Officials didn't say where. The other person is from Pennsylvania.

"The recall is the result of an individual becoming ill and reporting to have eaten this product," the FDA states in its recall notice. "The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem."

The FDA says to throw out the ice cream if you have more in your home.

"Consumers should discontinue consumption of the product immediately. Please dispose of this product or return to your store of purchase for full credit. Consumers with questions may contact our Soft Serve on the Go team at: 845-668-4346 or info@softserveonthego.com . Monday thru Friday 9am to 5 pm EST," the FDA adds.

