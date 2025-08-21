Killer On The Loose In New York: Hudson Valley Father Murdered

Over 13 years have passed since a Hudson Valley father was killed after dropping off his daughter. His family still waits for answers while the killer roams free.

Hudson Valley residents are hoping for help as they continue to seek answers after a young father was murdered.

13-Year-Old Orange County Cold Case Continues

David Perry Jr. was killed over 13 years ago in the City of Newburgh at the age of 32. On August 19, 2012, he was fatally shot moments after dropping his daughter off at her mother's home.

Around 8:50 p.m., Perry was with City of Newburgh friends when shots rang out on Chambers Street. All three were shot. Perry died from his injuries.

"It has now been 13 years. 13 years a daughter has been without her father. 13 years the family and friends have gone without answers or justice. 13 years a killer has roamed free," Hudson Valley Cold Cases and Missing People wrote on Facebook this week.

The shooter ran from the scene. The surviving men were not able to identify their attacker.

Perry graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1999. He quickly got a job with IBM. He was a manager at the New Windsor Dollar General at the time of his death. Friends say he was "kind with a gentle soul."

Still No Answers

The City of Newburgh Police Department investigated but couldn't determine a suspect or a motive, as there were no known altercations with any of the victims before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to City of Newburgh Detectives at (845) 569-7510. All calls can remain anonymous.

