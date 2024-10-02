Help Needed After Items Stolen From Hudson Valley Fire Department

Officials are asking for help in identifying a "person of interest."

On Tuesday, the Town of New Windsor Police Department asked for help.

Investigation into Larceny at Vails Gate Fire Department

Google Google loading...

The police department is currently investigating a larceny involving Milwaukee power tools that were stolen from the Vails Gate Fire Department construction site.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The larceny happened on Sept. 4. It's unclear why it took police about a month to release a photo regarding the incident and a photo of the "person of interest." The photo is below:

New Windsor Police Department New Windsor Police Department loading...

"The department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest we are seeking to identify. We encourage all residents to take a close look and report any information that could lead to the identification of this individual," police stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

What To Do If You Can Help

If you can any information regarding this incident or can help identify the individual, please contact Detective Weed at 845-563-4657 or via email at Aweed@NewWindsor-NY.gov.

"Community support is crucial in helping us solve this case. We urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to reach out," police added. "The Town of New Windsor Police Department appreciates your assistance."

Canva/New Windsor Police Department Canva/New Windsor Police Department loading...

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

You can also use the police department's confidential tips line at 845-563-4666.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2024

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 10/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

October 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining

October 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on October 1st 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Keep Reading:

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State