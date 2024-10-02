Help Needed After Items Stolen From Hudson Valley Fire Department
Officials are asking for help in identifying a "person of interest."
On Tuesday, the Town of New Windsor Police Department asked for help.
Investigation into Larceny at Vails Gate Fire Department
The police department is currently investigating a larceny involving Milwaukee power tools that were stolen from the Vails Gate Fire Department construction site.
The larceny happened on Sept. 4. It's unclear why it took police about a month to release a photo regarding the incident and a photo of the "person of interest." The photo is below:
"The department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest we are seeking to identify. We encourage all residents to take a close look and report any information that could lead to the identification of this individual," police stated in a press release.
What To Do If You Can Help
If you can any information regarding this incident or can help identify the individual, please contact Detective Weed at 845-563-4657 or via email at Aweed@NewWindsor-NY.gov.
"Community support is crucial in helping us solve this case. We urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to reach out," police added. "The Town of New Windsor Police Department appreciates your assistance."
You can also use the police department's confidential tips line at 845-563-4666.
