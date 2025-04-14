Is The IRS Sending A $1,400 Stimulus To New Yorkers?
New Yorkers are getting texts about a $1,400 stimulus check.
The text claims to be from the IRS.
Warning: $1,400 Stimulus Check Scam Hits New York
The Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers are now sending deceptive texts claiming to be from the IRS.
These texts claim the IRS owes you $1,400 and tells you to click a link to claim your $1,400 Economic Impact Payment.
Below is an example of the text many are receiving:
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) You are eligible to receive a $1,400 Economic Impact Payment. Please provide your accurate personal information. We will deposit the amount into your bank account or mail a paper check within 1 to 2 business days. https://www.irs.gov-instructions.com (Please reply with "Y," then exit the text message. Open it again, click the link, or copy it into your Safari browser and open it.)
What Happens If You Click The Link?
Officials warn that while the text appears real, its tricking people into giving personal and financial information, which can lead to identity theft.
"This IRS text is a phishing scam. The message contains a fake link that mimics an official IRS website. Clicking it may lead to malware or a fraudulent form asking for personal or financial information. The IRS does not contact taxpayers via text, email, or social media, and they will never request information this way," the Better Business Bureau states.
No Action Needed For Real $1,400 Economic Impact Payment
This scam likely started because the IRS sent out automatic payments, keyword automatic, to some earlier this year.
"The real IRS has announced that automatic payments will be issued to eligible taxpayers who didn’t claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns. These payments require no action from taxpayers and will be sent automatically by late January 2025," the BBB states.
