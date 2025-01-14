Is A Serial Killer “On The Run” In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley?

Posts are circulating across social media, warning of a "serial killer" on the run in the Hudson Valley.

Police from the Hudson Valley took to Facebook to comment on this posts.

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a new scam where scammers are calling parents claiming they have kidnapped their child.

The scam works like this: You get a call from someone who claims to have kidnapped your child and demands you send them money. Then you hear the voice of your child.

Or a voice that sounds exactly like your child. But it's really not your kid or a kid at all. CLICK HERE to find more more.

"Serial Killer" Scam Hits Hudson Valley, New York

Late Monday, we started seeing posts on Facebook about a "serial killer on the run."

Posts claim that the "serial killer" is going around knocking on random doors claiming to be homeless. The post goes on to say this man then "attacks after gaining your trust."

"He's ruthless and very dangerous," the post states.

Several similar posts are circulating social media.

The posts show different men but contain the same information. (If only Facebook still had fact-checkers...)

Putnam County Sheriff's Offices Warns About Serial Killer Scam

These posts are fake, police say. Late Monday, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents.

"Sheriff Kevin J. McConville would like to advise the public about a fake social media posting that is circulating throughout the country and has recently appeared on accounts within Putnam County," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office stated. "After you share the post, the scammer will change the original post to a deceptive rental ad or some other type of sales pitch or a survey link with a cash prize. Now, your friends think that you have recommended that content, and it may lead to the sharing of personal information, which could lead to identity theft."

Police add, please do "a little homework" to see if a post is "legitimate" before sharing "dubious" content.

Below are men police in New York State really consider "armed and dangerous."

