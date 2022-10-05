Illegal ‘Machine Gun’ Killed New York Father in Hudson Valley

Officials say an illegally-alerted "machine gun" killed an innocent father who was visiting his son in the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.

Long Island Father Of Marist College Student Fatally Shot

Arriving police found a man with a gunshot wound in his hotel room. The man, a 53-year-old father from Long Island, was taken to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The father was visiting his son who attended Marist College during the college's family weekend. It's unclear what led to the shooting, but the father was apparently shot during a fight between two men in the hotel. Roy Johnson Jr. and Devin Taylor were arrested and face a slew of charges.

Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County, New York

Illegal Gun Found At Poughkeepsie Crime Scene

Police allege they found an illegal gun while arresting the pair. The handgun that Johnson allegedly used had a Glock switch which made it fully automatic.

Glock switches are illegal. They essentially turn handguns into machine guns, according to the Epoch Times.

Federal law classifies a Glock switch as a machine gun, according to the ATF.

"A relatively simple, albeit illegal, device that allows a conventional semi-automatic Glock pistol to function as a fully automatic firearm. The switch is classified as a machine gun under federal law," the ATF states.

The altered handgun used in the Poughkeepsie shooting had a clip of 30 bullets, investigators told NBC. The gun was empty when it was recovered by police. Officials believe over 24 shots were fired inside and outside the Poughkeepsie hotel.

