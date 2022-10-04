New Info: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley, Bomb Kit Found

We've learned more information about the New York father who was murdered while visiting the Hudson Valley. Two local men were identified and arrested. Police add they were in possession of explosive-making materials.

On Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the murder at a Dutchess County, New York hotel.

Long Island Father Of Marist College Student Fatally Shot

On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.

One man was found with a gunshot wound in his hotel room. The man was taken to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Two men who police describe as suspects were taken into custody by members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County, New York

No Threat To Dutchess County Schools, Police

Police say there is no threat to Marist College or any school in the area.

"The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department currently has no information or reason to believe that there is a threat to Marist College or any other school in the Town of Poughkeepsie," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated. "There is currently no active threat to the public."

The investigation continues, police say.

