Illegal Boating Crackdown In Upstate New York
Over the weekend, the DEC searched for illegal boating in the Hudson Valley. At least one person was ticketed.
On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released the latest edition of its "DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review" which highlights "Recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions."
This week, the DEC announced forest rangers in the Hudson Valley were on the lookout for illegal illegal boating in Sullivan County
Illegal Boating In Sullivan County
DEC Forest Rangers Franke and Russo conducted water and State land patrols on Saturday at Mongaup Valley Wildlife Management Area on the Rio Reservoir.
Throughout the day, Rangers Franke and Russo checked to make sure that people on boats were wearing personal floatation devices. Rangers also looked for boat registrations and any illegal shoreline campsites.
Law Enforcement: Hamlet of Narrowsburg, Sullivan County, New York
Rangers conducted 45 navigation law checks and issued one ticket for failure to outfit a child under the age of 12 with a personal floatation device.
More information wasn't released.
