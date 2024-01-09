If You Warm Up Car In New York State You May Be Breaking The Law

It may harm your vehicle and worse, get you hit with a hefty fine if you're caught warming up your car in New York State.

Did you know that it's actually illegal to leave your keys in your ignition and warm up your car in New York State?

Illegal To Warm Up Car In New York State

You Could Be Fined For Warming Up Car In New York State

You may have seen articles trending recently stating it's illegal to warm up you car in New York State. Hudson Valley Post confirmed this by looking up New York State's vehicle and traffic laws.

Section 1210 of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law states:

Section 1210. Unattended motor vehicle. No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the vehicle, and effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway, provided, however, the provision for removing the key from the vehicle shall not require the removal of keys hidden from sight about the vehicle for convenience or emergency.

New York is actually one of over 30 states where it is illegal to warm up your car, according to Reader's Digest and Good Housekeeping.

If you're caught illegally warming up your car you could receive a ticket, ABC 10 reports.

Violators in Washington D.C may get fined $5,000 if someone there is caught warming up a car for just three minutes.

