Upstate New York’s Most Iconic Resort Among Best In The World

The Hudson Valley's "most iconic resort" has many attractions that are among the best in the world.

Mohonk Mountain House continues to receive high praise.

USA Today Praises Mohonk Mountain House

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, Ulster, Hudson Valley

USA Today's 10 Best continues to highlight Ulster County resort.

Its 2025 rankings Mohonk Mountain House placed:

#1 Best Hotel Fitness Center

#2 Best All-Inclusive Resorts

#4 Best Destination Resort

#6 Best Hotel Restaurant

"The resort is spectacular, perched right on the edge of beautiful Mohonk Lake, so there's plenty of outdoor exercise available, from lake swimming, kayaking, canoeing, and pedal boating to golfing, hiking, tennis, pickleball, and disc golf," USA Today states about Mohonk Mountain House.

When it comes to food, USA Today says, "don't miss (the) weekend brunch."

Guests enjoy farm-to-table cuisine from an award-winning culinary team.

"Breakfast and lunch are served as buffets, while dinner is a three-course fine dining experience," USA Today adds.

USA Today experts and readers craft the rankings.

Mohonk Mountain House says it's proud to be honored by USA Today.



"This recognition is especially meaningful as it comes from the voices of our loyal guests and community. Thank you for continuing to share your Mohonk story and making our National Historic Landmark resort such a beloved destination," Mohonk Mountain House wrote on Facebook.

Fun Fact: Mohonk Mountain House Is In Marbletown & New Paltz



According to the Town of Marbletown, while Mohonk's mailing address in New Paltz, most of the property is actually located in Marbletown, New York.

