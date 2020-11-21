Ian Flanigan Wins The Judges Over During Battle Rounds

The Hudson Valley is being well represented on season 19 of NBC's The Voice.

A few weeks ago on the premier episode of The Voice, America was introduced to a hidden gem of the Hudson Valley. If you're from the area then you're probably familiar with the name Ian Flanigan. Flanigan is a Saugerties native who used his insanely unique voice to get Blake Shelton to turn his chair during the first round of Blind Auditions.

This week Ian headed to the "Battle Round" against fellow Team Blake contestant Aaron Scott. The two performed "Have You Ever Seen The Rain" by Creedence (excellent song choice, Blake!). Take a look:

With that rasp and tone of his voice, Ian had the upper hand right from the start and the other judges seemed to think so too. Here's what the judges said:

John Legend: "There was so much identity and character to your voice. The rasp, the gravel. That was more compelling for me and I would lean toward Ian if I were Blake."

Gwen Stefani: "With Ian, nobody has a voice that sounds like that. It's just so rare and I always tend to be attracted to rarer, stylized voices. The way you were on stage feels really natural."

Kelly Clarkson: "Ian you happen to be one of my favorite vocalist this season. I think that you have an incredible tone. I was like glued to you."

In the end Blake picked Ian to head to the Knockout Rounds!

During the Knockout Rounds Ian will choose his own song and go head-to-head with another Team Blake contestant in the next few weeks.

Good luck, Ian! The Hudson Valley has got your back!