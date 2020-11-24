Ian Flanigan Impresses Usher in The Knockout Rounds

There is nothing that makes us prouder than seeing one of our own all over TV.

If you've been living under a rock then let us catch you up. Back on October 19th, 2020 season 19 of NBC's The Voice premiered and America was introduced to Ian Flanigan.

Flanigan is a Saugerties native and has performed all over the Hudson Valley in the last few years while creating music with his incredibly unique voice. Ian was quickly picked up by Voice coach Blake Shelton during a performance of Zac Brown Band's Colder Weather during the Blind Auditions.

From there, Ian headed to the Battle Rounds where he duked it out with his competition and a soulful duet of Creedence Have You Ever Seen The Rain. In an easy decision, Blake moved Ian to the Knockout Rounds.

Now in the Knockout Rounds, Ian gets to choose what song he'll be performing for the viewers and he gets some advice from some pretty big names.

Not only is Blake Shelton coaching Ian along, but this week he gets a little extra help from Pop and R&B superstar, Usher.

In a newly released promo, we see Ian being greeted by Blake and Usher and find out that he's going to be performing the wildly popular "Beautiful Crazy" by Luke Combs.

We also get to hear a little bit of a clip of what Usher thinks of the contestants and he speaks highly of our Hudson Valley boy.

Usher can be heard in the clip saying "Ian has something really special, the raspiness and the raw nature of what he offers. I think that's one of Blake's top guns."

The Knockout Rounds begin Monday night, November 23rd at 8pm on NBC.

Good luck, Ian!