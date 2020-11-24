Ian Flanigan Wows Judges in Knockout Round

It feels good to be good. What we mean is that the Hudson Valley has one of the top talents on NBC's The Voice and we're excited.

If you haven't been following along, back in October a Saugerties native made it through the Blind Auditions on the popular singing competition. Ian Flanigan has been wowing audiences around the Hudson Valley for years, but since being scooped up by Blake Shelton now America knows what he's all about.

Every week Ian consistently brings it when he hits the stage and this week was no different.

After effortlessly navigating through the Battle Rounds, Ian took on the Luke Combs song "Beautiful Crazy" in the Knockout Rounds against James Plye.

John Legend said "Ian we are marveling at the gravel in your voice. A lot of times sometimes singers that can do that don't have the range that you have."

Gwen added, "The music comes through you in such a pure way."

And Kelly chimed in saying "I like your whole mysterious thing. It's working."

At the end of the day coach Blake Shelton had to choose between Ian and James and in, what I think was a very quick, decision Blake picked Ian to move on to the live shows!

This is where the Hudson Valley is needed. From now on Ian will be performing for our votes. So let's make sure to support our local superstar, we'll keep you updated on when Ian will be performing and how to vote. You'll definitely need your phone and some fast fingers.

Good luck, Ian! We'll see you in the live rounds!