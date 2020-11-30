How to Vote for Ian Flanigan Tonight on The Voice

If we've learned anything in 2020, it's that voting matters. Especially when it comes to local Hudson Valley talent.

For those of you who haven't paid any attention to Season 19 of The Voice on NBC, the Hudson Valley is being well represented by folk, singer/songwriter Ian Flanigan from Saugerties.

Since the end of October, Ian has been wowing the judges with his unique, smoky voice. He's covered songs from The Zac Brown Band, Creedance, and Luke Combs all while being guided by his celebrity coach, Blake Shelton.

Last week in the Knockout Rounds, Ian's version of Luke Combs' "Beautiful Crazy" locked in his spot in the live performance rounds.

This is where we need to show our Hudson Valley pride and support Ian as much as we can. By support, we mean voting for him as much as possible after his performance during the live rounds.

Live Round performances starting tonight, Monday, November 30th at 8 pm on NBC.

When it comes to voting there are 3 ways to get you a maximum of 10 votes from 3 different voting sources. So if you're doing the math that means you can vote up to 30 times for Ian.

Mr. Flanigan made it easy for us and broke down each possible way to vote:

While there is still some time left before the live show, download The Voice app, have NBC.com/VoiceVote open on your web browser or through Google Assistant.

I'm not the most well versed person when it comes to voting on The Voice, but if there's a phone number to call or text you will see that pop up on the screen while Ian is performing.

Either way, there's no excuse. Make sure you're following along tonight at 8 pm as Ian Flanigan takes the Live Show stage on NBC's The Voice.

Good luck, Ian! We'll be voting!