What’s Opened Up at Former Hyde Park Brewing Spot?

A new restaurant has opened its doors at coveted Hyde Park spot.

I gotta admit, driving by the old Hyde Park Brewing Company spot at 4076 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY and not seeing the Big Easy Blonde beer sign in the upstairs window, feels a bit strange. The sign was like a fixture, much like that building was.

Hyde Park Brewing Google loading...

Hyde Park Brewing Company closed its doors last summer after over 25 years as a popular destination for locals in the area. Great beer and live music always brought the people into the establishment. Also the food! I remember having a great steak there for dinner. Many were shocked and saddened when it was announced that the brewpub would be closing, and it's been sitting empty for nearly a year.

The Hudson Valley area, and even Hyde Park alone, has its fair share of Mexican restaurants as it is. A Google search turned up 3 Mexican restaurants in the small town of Hyde Park, and now a fourth restaurant has opened up.

La Catrina Opens at Former Hyde Park Brewing Company Spot

La Catrina Mexican Restaurant opened its doors to the public this past Easter weekend, welcoming in excited customers that were eager to get a first taste of the authentic Mexican food that they have to offer. One area resident, Bill Reagan raved about the establishment, noting that he liked what they did with the old brewery, adding that it's "colorful, festive and fun" and that it's run by a very nice family and staff.

Get our free mobile app

Looks like we'll have to give this new place a try. Best of luck to La Catrina and much success!