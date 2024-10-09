Many New Yorkers will be dealing with issues caused by Hurricane Milton.

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Milton is once again a Category 5 hurricane.

Hurricane Milton Ready To Strike

Hurricane Milton's Impact On New York State

As of this writing, New Yorkers don't need to worry about Milton causing issues in the Empire State. But Milton will impact some New Yorkers who are traveling.

Expect Travel Issues Due To Hurricane Milton From New York

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday night or early Thursday. The hurricane will likely impact air travel from the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York.

A number of Florida airports including, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport, are closed and have canceled all flights.

Anyone heading south today from places like New York Stewart International Airport, Westchester County Airport, LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy Airport, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Fredrick Douglas Greater Rochester International Airport, Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, or other airports from New York and the Tri-State should check with their carrier to see if their flight has been canceled or delayed.

Many Flights From New York Already Canceled Or Delayed

Some flights out of New York State are already canceled or delayed, with more expected over the next few days.

In terms of weather in the Hudson Valley, a "chill" as returning, reminding us all that "frosts, freezes, and eventually snowflakes are not far off!"

