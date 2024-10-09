Hurricane Milton Expected To Cause Massive Issues for New Yorkers
Many New Yorkers will be dealing with issues caused by Hurricane Milton.
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Milton is once again a Category 5 hurricane.
Hurricane Milton Ready To Strike
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Hurricane Milton's Impact On New York State
As of this writing, New Yorkers don't need to worry about Milton causing issues in the Empire State. But Milton will impact some New Yorkers who are traveling.
Expect Travel Issues Due To Hurricane Milton From New York
Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday night or early Thursday. The hurricane will likely impact air travel from the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York.
A number of Florida airports including, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport, are closed and have canceled all flights.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
New York Stewart International Airport, Westchester County Airport, LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy Airport, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Fredrick Douglas Greater Rochester International Airport, Buffalo-Niagara International Airport
Anyone heading south today from places like New York Stewart International Airport, Westchester County Airport, LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy Airport, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Fredrick Douglas Greater Rochester International Airport, Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, or other airports from New York and the Tri-State should check with their carrier to see if their flight has been canceled or delayed.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Many Flights From New York Already Canceled Or Delayed
Some flights out of New York State are already canceled or delayed, with more expected over the next few days.
In terms of weather in the Hudson Valley, a "chill" as returning, reminding us all that "frosts, freezes, and eventually snowflakes are not far off!"
The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff