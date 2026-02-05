Shocking Hudson Valley Ties To TODAY Show Host’s Missing Mother

Savannah Guthrie is making a desperate plea for her 84-year-old mother’s life as the FBI and federal agents join the search.

Hudson Valley resident and TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is pleading for help as the search intensifies for her missing mother in Arizona.

Hudson Valley Resident and TODAY Show Anchor Savannah Guthrie Pleads For Return Of Missing Mother

Savannah's 84-year-old mother was reported missing on Sunday after she didn't show up to church.

Guthrie, who has ties to Dutchess County, posted an emotional video message Wednesday night asking whoever may be holding her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, to provide proof she is alive.

Savannah adds that her 84-year-old mother needs medication to survive and does not have access to it.

Savannah broadcast from her Dutchess County home during the COVID pandemic.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says investigators believe Nancy may have been kidnapped or abducted, but stressed they currently have no reason to believe she is deceased.

Search Enters 4th Day

Police are now re-examining a separate trespassing incident that may be connected. Reports say that a suspicious man was spotted lurking in a yard near Nancy Guthrie’s home several weeks ago. That case has now been forwarded to the investigative unit handling the possible abduction for new leads.

Law enforcement officials say they are leaving no stone unturned.

Federal Resources To Help in the Search

Federal help is now being sent to Arizona at the direction of President Trump. He posted on social media Wednesday that federal resources were being deployed to Tucson to assist in the search.

Multiple reports also say FBI Director Kash Patel is heading to Arizona to oversee the investigation, and that the elite Borstar Border Patrol team will be involved in the operation.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to contact law enforcement immediately.

