Hudson Valley Worker Grabbed Disabled Resident’s Testicles

A Hudson Valley man confessed to mistreating disabled residents.

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announces that Garnet Collins, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty in Dutchess County Court to Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree in violation of Penal Law Section 260.25, Subdivision (1), a Class E Felony

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Pleads Guilty To Mistreating Disabled Residents

Collins is scheduled to be sentenced in April. As part of his plea deal, his agreed-upon prison sentence is 1 to 3 years.

"This conviction serves as a reminder that those entrusted with the care of vulnerable individuals must be held accountable for their actions, and the safety and welfare of those individuals must always come first," District Attorney Anthony Parisi told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Worked For Anderson Center for Autism in the Town of Hyde Park

Collins worked at the Anderson Center for Autism at the time of his arrest, according to New York State Police.

In court, Collins confessed at the Anderson Center for Autism in the Town of Hyde Park, he engaged in conduct which was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of victims, who were residents at the Center and unable to care for themselves due to physical disability, mental disease or defect.

Collins admitted to grabbing a resident by the testicles on June 5, 2024, and striking another victim in the head with an object about a week later.

“The actions of the defendant are a grave violation of the trust placed in them by the vulnerable individuals and their families. The defendant endangered the well-being of people who relied on him for their care," Parisi added.

