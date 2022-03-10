Hudson Valley Woman Wins $1 Million at New York Gas Station

These days Hudson Valley residents are spending much more at the pump. The pain at the pump continues, but not for one local woman.

On Wednesday, the New York State lottery announced a woman from Orange County won $1 million playing Mega Millions.

Lydia Rios of New Windsor has claimed her $1,000,000 second prize from the Mega Millions drawing of January 4, the New York State lottery confirmed on Wednesday.

New York State Lottery New York State Lottery loading...

The winning numbers for that evening’s drawing were: 04 06 16 21 22 Mega Ball 01.

Rios received her prize as a single lump-sum payment totaling $651,000 after required withholdings, officials say.

New York State Lottery New York State Lottery loading...

"I plan to be smart with the money," Rios told lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at Blooming Grove Gas & Mart located at 800 Blooming Grove Turnpike in New Windsor, according to the New York State Lottery.

New York State Lottery Google loading...

Hudson Valley Store Produces Four Recent Winning Lottery Tickets

A $500,000 top-prize winning ticket was sold for the PICK 10 Drawing on March 2 at the Smokes 4 Less in Dutchess County.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

On Christmas Day at Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill claimed a $50,000 winner in the Powerball drawing. The next week the same store sold another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket.

Another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Fishkill store on February 12.

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion Dollars Getty Images loading...

Smokes 4 Less also sold a $1 million Powerball ticket last May.

New York Man May Be Luckiest Man in America

Last month, Juan Hernandez of Long Island picked up his $10 million check from the New York State Lottery.

New York State Lottery New York State Lottery loading...

This was his second $10 million lottery win in three years.

The lucky Nassau County man also won $10,000,000 from the New York State Lottery in 2019.

"I'm still trying to spend the $10M I won in '19," he told New York State lottery officials.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY