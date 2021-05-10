$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Hudson Valley

Someone in the Hudson Valley just won $1 million from the New York State Lottery.

While no one won the Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing, someone in the Hudson Valley is now a millionaire. A $1 million lotto ticket for a "second prize" was sold in Dutchess County, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball drawing were 12-17-20-21-26, with a Powerball of 08, according to the New York State Lottery website.

The $1 million lotto ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located at 982 Main Street in Fishkill, according to the state's lottery website.

The ticket hit on all five of the lotto numbers but did not hit the Powerball. Had the ticket also had the Powerball, the ticket sold in Fishkill would have been worth $155.9 million.

It's unclear who has the winning ticket. If you have the winning ticket the New York State Lottery offers the following advice:

To claim your prize, you will need the original ticket. For your protection, sign the back of your winning ticket and keep it safe. Options - Schedule an appointment and claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers - Redeem directly at a local Prize Center - Mail it to the Lottery What you need To redeem your prize, you will need to provide Your winning ticket

A filled-out Claim Form

A valid government-issued ID

