Hudson Valley Woman Missing After Saying She’s Going to Kohl’s

Police are asking for help as they search for a missing Hudson Valley woman who told family she was going to Kohl's.

New York State Police from Orange County are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Lisa Lachover-Merksamer of Warwick. New York State Police from the Monroe barracks describes her as being a 57-year-old white woman.

She was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 26. Lachover-Merksamer left a note when she left her home on Saturday which stated she was going to Kohl’s in Central Valley and would return home Saturday night around 7 p.m., police say.

She was reported missing to New York State Police on Saturday around 11 p.m. Lachover-Merksamer may be operating NY JFT-8376, a green 2007 Ford 500, according to New York State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police Monroe at (845) 782-8311.