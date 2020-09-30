Hudson Valley Man Sexual Assaulted Child in Orange County

A Hudson Valley man was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and more.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in Orange County announced the arrest of 24-year-old Luis Aguilar Guerra from the City of Newburgh.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with Child Protective Services regarding allegations that Guerra engaged in sexual conduct with a child less than 13-years old, according to New York State Police.

Aguilar Guerra was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony and criminal sex act in the second degree, a class D felony.

Aguilar Guerra was arraigned by the City of Newburgh judge and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail.

