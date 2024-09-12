Hudson Valley Woman Confesses To Vicious Killing Of Mother

A Lower Hudson Valley woman confessed to killing her mother. The mother was found on the ground in a pool of her own blood.

On Tuesday in Rockland County Court, 27-year-old Marilyn Mora of Stony Point, New York pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree.

Rockland County, New York Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Mother

Google Google loading...

Back on December 11, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., members of the Stony Point Police Department responded to a call of a stabbing in progress. Arriving officers heard yelling from within the home.

Officers then entered the home and found Mora's mother, Doris Quispe, lying face down in the middle of the hallway on the second floor of the home in a pool of blood and Mora being restrained by her husband at the end of the hall.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The mother was pronounced dead on scene from her injuries which included a slashed throat and stab wound to the back, officials say.

Officials say Mora used "two kitchen knives to inflict the fatal wounds" on Quispe. Mora's husband witnessed the stabbing and was on the phone with 911 at the time.

Canva Canva loading...

“The defendant in this case engaged in a heinous act of senseless violence that resulted in the death of her mother. She now faces the full consequences for her actions under the law with a lengthy prison term. While nothing can bring back the victim, it is my hope that this outcome provides some sense of closure and allows for the healing process to begin," Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said.

Expected To Be Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison

Marina Nezhinkay Marina Nezhinkay loading...

As part of her plea deal, More is expected to be sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

Keep Reading:

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."