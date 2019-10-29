Hudson Valley Wendy’s Robbed, Armed Suspect Still on the Run

Police are asking for help in finding an armed man who robbed a Hudson Valley Wendy's.

On Saturday around 4:45 a.m., Town of Wallkill police responded to a report of a robbery at the Wendy’s located at 441 State Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill. According to the victim, a store employee, he was approached by an unknown masked man, who was armed with a handgun. The suspect forced the victim to turn over an undetermined amount of money from the store’s safe before fleeing the building.

The suspect was described as being a light-skinned black or Hispanic man who is about 6-feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing dark coveralls with paint splatters on the outside, a dark-colored ski cap, tan work boots and armed with a revolver

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Town of Wallkill Police Department Detectives at 845-692-6757.

Spot a typo? Let us know.