Hudson Valley Teen Fatally Shot in Head, Shooter on the Loose

Police need help after a local teen was fatally shot in the head in front of many businesses and people.

On Monday around 6:15 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 received calls reporting a person shot at the intersection of Main Street and Clinton Street.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old boy from the City of Poughkeepsie shot in the head, officials say. He was transported to Vassar Brothers Hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m., police say.

Authorities haven't released the teen's name.

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, there were people in the area of the murder when it occurred. City of Poughkeepsie police is asking anyone who witnessed this murder or who knows about this murder to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.