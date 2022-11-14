Hudson Valley: Snow With School Delays Predicted For New York

Many counties in the Hudson Valley are forecast to deal with the first snowstorm of the season. The storm could lead to some school delays.

On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a chance of the region seeing snow for the first time this season.

The Twitter page Will it snow in the Hudson Valley? reported snow for the region next week.

"Well well well! The chance for snow has returned to the #HudsonValley forecast ☃️ 👀," Noll tweeted. "I’m keeping an eye on Wednesday-Friday next week. At this point, the chances for a big storm aren’t particularly high, but let’s watch…"

Snow Expected For Hudson Valley, New York

On Monday, Noll said he expects snow for parts of the Hudson Valley adding he can't rule out delays for some school districts.

Delays Possible For Orange County, Ulster County, Sullivan County

Delays on Wednesday can't be ruled out for western Orange County, Ulster & Sullivan 👀," Noll tweeted. " Main roads should remain wet, but side roads & hilly areas (Catskills) may get slushy..."

Hudson Valley Weather Predicts Snow

Hudson Valley Weather's Five-Day Forecast also calls for snow Tuesday into Wednesday.

Hudson Valley Weather believes there is a "chance of wet snow or rain" during the day on Tuesday then "wet snow developing, mixing with rain," Tuesday night and "Wet snow changing to rain" for Wednesday.

The Weather Channel also predicts snow for many counties in the Hudson Valley with some snowfall totals:

Dutchess County: 1 to 3 inches of snow

Ulster County: 1 to 3 inches of snow

Columbia County: 1 to 3 inches of snow

Orange County: Around 1 Inch of snow and ice

Sullivan County: 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice

Greene County: Around 1 Inch of snow and ice

The average date for the first snowstorm in many parts of New York State is approaching.

