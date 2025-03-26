Hudson Valley Police React To Viral Reports About Missing New York Cop

Police from the Hudson Valley are responding to virals posts regarding a missing police officer.

On Tuesday, many on social media starting sharing posts in Beacon in hopes of finding a missing female officer, 27-year-old Jennifer Bailey.

Did A Police Officer From Beacon Go Missing?

The post said Bailey was "last seen yesterday morning" adding her "car was found last night with her daughter inside."

Beacon Police Beacon Police loading...

The post went on to state that the officer was likely in "extreme danger" and might "be in need of medical assistance."

Residents Urged To Spread Fake News

Joseph D. Early Jr., Worcester County District Attorney's Office Joseph D. Early Jr., Worcester County District Attorney's Office loading...

"Please share this to help spread the word, it will only take 2 seconds," the post reads.

Many in the Hudson Valley shared the post. I saw it on my feed from friends at least three times on Tuesday.

However, others recognized this post as fake, similar to recent ones spreading about missing children or a serial killer on the loose.

Beacon Police Confirm Post Is Fake

Berlin Police Department's Post Berlin Police Department loading...

Because the post was shared so many times, the City of Beacon Police Department took to Facebook to let all know the post is "FALSE."

"The officer pictured is not missing and her name is not Jennifer Bailey," the City of Beacon Police Department wrote. "On the other hand, a little bit of research indicates that her name is Molly Plante and in November of last year she won the Medal Of Valor for her work with the Berlin PD in Massachusetts, so a late congratulations to Officer Plante."

Why Was This Fake Post Created?

It's unclear why the post was created, but police say these posts are meant to scam your family and friends.

"After you share the post, the scammer will change the original post to a deceptive rental ad or some other type of sales pitch or a survey link with a cash prize. Now, your friends think that you have recommended that content, and it may lead to the sharing of personal information, which could lead to identity theft," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office stated recently about a similar fake story.

