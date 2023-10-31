Hudson Valley, New York Pizzeria Called ‘Best’ In America Wins Major Award

A 40-year-old family-run Hudson Valley pizzeria just received a huge honor.

On Monday, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano officially crowned Gino's Pizzeria as the “Yonkers Madness” Pizza Contest Champion.

Gino's Pizzeria Named Best In Yonkers, New York

City Of Yonkers City Of Yonkers loading...

"Gino’s has been serving pizza pies for more than 40 years and has a loyal fan base of 6.4K social media followers that spans generations," the City of Yonkers wrote on Facebook. "One of the voters said, 'Gino’s all the way!!!'"

The Yonkers Madness pizza contest is a "fun and delicious way" to celebrate the diversity and excellence of the pizzerias in Yonkers, officials note.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Speechless and overwhelmed with joy to bring this home for you guys #southside #yonkers. THANK YOU Customers, family, and friends You guys are the bomb ," Gino's Pizzeria wrote on Facebook.

More About Gino's Pizzeria

Google Google loading...

Gino's Pizzeria opened in Yonkers on South Broadway over 40 years ago.

This marks the third time Gino's has been named the best pizzeria in Yonkers.

The family-owned and operated pizzeria was "Voted Best Slice in Yonkers 2015 and 2016," according to the pizzeria's Facebook.

One customer wasn't surprised about Gino's win, calling Gino's the "Best in America!"

What Is Yonkers Madness?

City Of Yonkers City Of Yonkers loading...

Yonkers Madness - the ultimate battle for the best pizza in Yonkers. 32 "top-notch pizzerias" squared off in this "epic showdown,"

Yonkers residents voted on their favorite pizzeria in a bracket-style showdown.

Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante placed second.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

New York Home To 10 of Top 100 Pizzerias In The U.S.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State