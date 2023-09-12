Hudson Valley, New York Man Saved In 1 Of The Largest Cave Rescues In History

A Hudson Valley scientist was rescued more than 3,000 feet underground in a cave in southern Turkey.

Westchester County-based scientist Mark Dickey is said to be medically stable after he was trapped for nearly 10 days in one of the deepest caves in the world.

Westchester County-based Scientist Rescued From Cave In Turkey

CBS Mornings/YouTube CBS Mornings/YouTube loading...

On Tuesday, rescuers were able to pull out the New York scientist from the cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains after Dickey became seriously ill.

The 40-year-old from Croton-on-Hudson resident was trapped for over nine days, more than 3,000 feet underground after he began to experience life-threatening stomach bleeding.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Croton-on-Hudson Rescued In Turkey In 1 Of The Largest Cave Rescues In The World

Officials called the operation one of the largest cave rescues in the world.

190 Experts From All Over Europe Rescue New York Scientist

Feels "Amazing" To Be Above Ground

Dickey is the chief of the New Jersey Initial Response Team. He was mapping out the 4,186-foot-deep cave system for the Anatolian Speleology Group Association, according to the New York Post.

Dickey is said to be in "stable condition," according to his parents.

CBS Mornings/YouTube CBS Mornings/YouTube loading...

“The fact that our son, Mark Dickey, has been moved out of Morca Cave in stable condition is indescribably relieving and fills us with incredible joy,” his parents said in a statement.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.