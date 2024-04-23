Hudson Valley Man Accused Of ‘Horrific’ Murder Of Missing Woman In Upstate New York

"This was a pure exhibition of evil." A missing woman was found dismembered in the Hudson Valley.

An Ulster County man is arraigned on an eight-count indictment linking him to the killing and dismembering of a woman.

Kerhonkson, New York Accused Of Violent Murder In Ulster County

Damon Foy, 50, of Kerhonkson, New York is accused of murdering 44-year-old Alberta Dale in the town of Rochester, mutilating her body, and trying to dispose of her body.

Officials say Foy and Dale had dated.

“This case showcases in one person the evil of domestic violence," Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel C. Nneji said. "This was a pure exhibition of evil. The total disregard for the life."

Foy was arraigned in Ulster County Court on Friday. He was charged with:

Murder in the Second Degree,

Aggravated Criminal Contempt,

Concealment of a Human Corpse,

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree,

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree,

Assault in the Third Degree,

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation,

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Foy was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

Accused Of Killing Missing Woman In Upstate New York

Authorities say Dale was killed on March 31 or April 1 and her remains were discovered on April 3.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office started looking for Dale On April 1 after family members in Pennsylvania said Dale was likely in the Hudson Valley which prompted a "formal missing person investigation."

On April 2, property that belonged to Dale was found on the side of the road in the Town of Wawarsing.

“This was an example of total disregard for human life. What happened to the victim was horrific and cruel and will not be tolerated in our community," Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa said.

