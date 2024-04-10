Dramatic Rescue: Hiker Saved During Eclipse In Upstate New York

Governor Kathy Hochul predicted the future. Despite a warning about conditions in Upstate New York during the eclipse, a hiker had to be rescued.

In this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review, which highlights recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced a hiker had to rescued after viewing the eclipse in Upstate New York.

Hochul Issues Warning About Viewing Eclipse In Adirondacks

Prior to the eclipse, Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers that "unsafe winter conditions" were expected in the Adirondack backcountry.

Upwards of 18 inches of snow was expected in high elevations, as well as mixed precipitation with ice.

After the storm, temps increased to the 50s, but Hochul warned the warmer weather would "create even more hazardous conditions with rapidly melting snow, ice, and possible avalanche danger in the Adirondacks."

Hochul's office said this could cause "hikers being stranded."

Gov. Hochul Predicts The Future

It appears that the governor predicted the future as DEC Forest rangers were called to rescue a hiker just after the eclipse. But the DEC, notes thanks to public outreach this was the only recuse during the evening of the eclipse.

For most of New York State the eclipse started around 2:15 p.m. on Monday. It peaked around 3:30 p.m. and was finished by 4:30 p.m.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Santa Clara, Franklin County

On Monday, April 8, around 4:30 p.m., the DEC was called to rescue a hiker on the Adirondack trailheads.

The hiker had a lower leg injury near the summit of Mount Saint Regis.

Dramatic Rescue With Police Helicopter

Due to the terrain and trail conditions, Forest Rangers asked New York State Police to help with their aviation unit.

At 6:15 p.m., New York State Police pilots and forest rangers spotted the hiker, a 29-year-old woman from Elmira.

Elmira, New York Woman Rescued

Officials successfully grabbed the 29-year-old and flew her to the hospital.

"Rangers on the ground helped the rest of the hiking party out of the woods," the DEC states. "Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry."

