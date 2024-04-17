‘Fail:’ Upstate New York Hunters Accused Of Hunting Near Railroad

Officials say a group's excuse for their alleged illegal hunting in Upstate New York was a "fail."

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced in its latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol that three people were charged with illegal hunting.

Hunting Near Railroad In Buffalo, Erie County

The New York State DEC says its ECOs wrapped a weeks-long investigation and charged three individuals for illegally feeding and hunting deer on railroad property in the city of Buffalo.

The DEC worked with a CSX Railroad Police Special Agent and Norfolk Southern Railroad Special Agent to identify the three people. All three were previously warned about trespassing and hunting in the area, according to the DEC.

"Shed Hunting Fail" In Western New York

The DEC labeled the group's alibi as a "shed hunting fail."

"The defendants claimed to be shed antler hunting, a legal practice where hunters pursue antlers naturally shed by antler-bearing mammals. However, eyewitnesses and cellular trail cameras observed the defendants unlawfully entering railroad property on multiple occasions dating back to January 2024, and using heavily baited “antler traps” to loosen deer antlers while bucks were feeding, which is illegal," the DEC states.

All three were issued many tickets for trespassing, unlawfully and intentionally feeding deer, placing salt licks for deer, and the unlawful discarding of solid waste.

