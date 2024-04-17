&#8216;Fail:&#8217; Upstate New York Hunters Accused Of Hunting Near Railroad

‘Fail:’ Upstate New York Hunters Accused Of Hunting Near Railroad

Metropolitan Transportation Auth

Officials say a group's excuse for their alleged illegal hunting in Upstate New York was a "fail."

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced in its latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol that three people were charged with illegal hunting.

Hunting Near Railroad In Buffalo, Erie County

DEC
loading...

The New York State DEC says its ECOs wrapped a weeks-long investigation and charged three individuals for illegally feeding and hunting deer on railroad property in the city of Buffalo.

Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved

The DEC worked with a CSX Railroad Police Special Agent and Norfolk Southern Railroad Special Agent to identify the three people. All three were previously warned about trespassing and hunting in the area, according to the DEC.

"Shed Hunting Fail" In Western New York

DEC
loading...

The DEC labeled the group's alibi as a "shed hunting fail."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"The defendants claimed to be shed antler hunting, a legal practice where hunters pursue antlers naturally shed by antler-bearing mammals. However, eyewitnesses and cellular trail cameras observed the defendants unlawfully entering railroad property on multiple occasions dating back to January 2024, and using heavily baited “antler traps” to loosen deer antlers while bucks were feeding, which is illegal," the DEC states.

This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations

All three were issued many tickets for trespassing, unlawfully and intentionally feeding deer, placing salt licks for deer, and the unlawful discarding of solid waste.

Top 10 Most Popular Hunting Destinations In America

welcomia
loading...

Top 10 Most Popular Hunting Destinations In America

27/7 Wall St. ranked each state in order of how popular they are as a destination for hunters. Here are the Top 10.

Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why. 

Giant Horror Plant

A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

 

Filed Under: buffalo, dec, Facebook, Hudson Valley Post, New York, New York News, New York State DEC, The Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post