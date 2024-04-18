Many Dangerous, Deadly Illnesses Spreading Across New York State

Here are the top illnesses that are on the rise across New York State.

It's spring, but there are many ways to still get sick in New York.

Flu Is Widespread In New York State

ThinkStock ThinkStock loading...

Just before December, the New York State Department of Health classified the flu has "widespread" in New York State.

Shortly after, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the flu was "prevalent" for the first time.

"Flu season is here again. And it has gone up – the number of flu cases in the State of New York is now defined as prevalent in the state, that's a new category," Hochul stated.

As of April 6, the last date on record, the flu is still "geographically widespread" in New York.

"This is the 20th consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season," the New York Stae Department of Health states in the latest report.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Get Vaccinated

Early Flu Vaccinations In Chicago Tim Boyle/Getty Images loading...

Hochul says all New Yorkers should get vaccinated for the flu.

"I want to make sure that everyone is reminded to get their flu shots. I had mine and it's really important that we keep ourselves and our families safe."

New COVID Variant Spreading In New York

The CDC recently confirmed of a new COVID variant that started spreading across the nation and New York State.

The new variant is called JN.1. This new variant is another descendant of the Omicron variant. It's believed to be more contagious than other forms of COVID.

ThinkStock/Wavebreakmedia Ltd ThinkStock/Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

"The continued growth of JN.1 suggests that it is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune system," the CDC states. "The rapid growth of JN.1 compared with other variants raises the question of whether this variant might drive an incremental increase in infections."

RSV is another dangerous and deadly virus that's spreading in New York State.

Those are some of the illnesses that are on the rise in New York State. See the full list and ways to naturally boost your immune system below.

10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New York These illnesses will be at their peak this winter all across New York. Gallery Credit: Canva

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.