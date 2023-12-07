Flu Officially Spreading At Alarming Rates Across New York State
Brand-new data released from New York State shows that the flu is now "widespread" in the Empire State.
In its latest "New York State Influenza Surveillance Report" the New York State Department of Health confirmed the flu is "categorized as geographically widespread."
Flu Now Widespread In New York State
"Influenza activity (is) categorized as geographically widespread," the New York State Department of Health stated in its report. "This is the first week of widespread activity reported this season."
There have been 32 flu outbreaks across hospitals and nursing homes across New York State this flu season, according to health officials.
In the past week, there's been one outbreak reported in hospitals and nine outbreaks in nursing homes.
Flu Cases Up 27%, Hospitalizations Increase By 30%
According to the updated data from the New York State Department of Health, cases of the flu have increased by 27 percent in the past week.
Hospitalizations have surged by 30 percent in the same time frame.
Most of the tested cases were positive for influenza A, but a few cases were positive for influenza B.
Health officials suggest anyone who hasn't received a flu shot yet should get one as soon as possible.
Flu Spreading The Most In These New York Counties
Below are the counties where the flu is spreading the most across New York State: