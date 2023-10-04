New York State Residents Told To Brace For ‘Tripledemic’

New York State Residents Told To Brace For &#8216;Tripledemic&#8217;

It never ends. Health experts are warning about a trifecta of deadly viruses spreading across New York State.

The CDC is warning all to brace for another "tripledemic" this cold and flu season.

CDC Predicts "Tripledemic" For New York State

The CDC predicts that COVID-19, RSV and influenza will be impacting the New York healthcare system, much like it did last fall and winter.

"Fall and winter are a time when viruses that cause respiratory disease usually circulate more heavily in the community. Before COVID-19, two viruses, flu and RSV, were the main causes of severe respiratory disease during this time of year," the CDC stated. "With the addition of a third virus (COVID-19) that can cause severe disease, even an average respiratory season can place significant strain on our healthcare system."

Tripledemic Overwhelms New York State Hospitals

The CDC is worried the three deadly viruses could lead to packed hospitals across New York and the nation.

Officials believe cases of COVID, RSV and the flu will increase as the temperatures drop.

"CDC expects this year will be similar to last year in terms of the total number of hospitalizations from COVID-19, RSV, and flu. As with last year, the total number of hospitalizations this year is expected to be higher than what we as a nation experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," the CDC said.

Last year's "tripledemic" caused some hospitals across New York State to be overwhelmed with patients.

Get Vaccinated

Vaccines for all three respiratory viruses should be available at many hospitals. The CDC recommends getting vaccinated for all three.

"Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against flu and its potentially serious outcomes," the CDC said. "Vaccination against these respiratory viruses is important for everyone and especially for those who are at higher risk of developing serious complications, including older Americans and those with medical conditions."

