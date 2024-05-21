New York Icon’s Hudson Valley Castle On Market For Huge Discount
A stunning Hudson Valley lakeside castle, owned by a New York legend, is back on the market for a massive discount.
Yankees legend Derek Jeter is once again reducing the price of his Orange County mansion.
Derek Jeter Reduces Price Of Greenwood Lake Mansion
The Greenwood Lake property is known as "The Castle." Derek Jeter first listed the home in early 2018 for $14.75 million.
He lowered that price to $12.75 million in 2021.
Without a buyer, the home was headed to auction. The reported starting bid was $6.5 million.
Castle for Sale in the Hudson Valley, NY
In late May 2024, Jeter placed the property back on the market. This time for nearly 50 percent off his original price.
Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter Sold Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price
This home is truly stunning. Take a look at everything inside and outside "The Caste" below:
Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter Sold Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price
Derek Jeter's Hudson Valley Castel Now Listed For $6.3 Million
Wright Bros. Real Estate listed the home in May 2024 for $6.3 million. That's about 45 percent off the original price Jeter was hoping to get.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
