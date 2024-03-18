Massive Change At All Targets In New York Angers Customers

Target officials confirmed a change that aims to enhance your shopping experience. Many think the opposite.

Target is making changes to self-checkouts.

Target Limits Self-Checkout

Starting Sunday, March 17, Target will be rolling out what the company calls "Express Self-Checkout" which will limit how many items you're allowed to have to use self-checkout lanes.

Most of Target's 2,000 stores nationwide will have limits of 10 items or fewer.

"By having the option to pick self-checkout for a quick trip, or a traditional, staffed lane when their cart is full, guests who were surveyed told us the overall checkout experience was better," Target said in a statement.

Along with the change, the company says there will be more traditional lanes staffed by workers at all stores. Managers will have the option to open up some more self-checkout lanes during busy shopping times, officials say.

Change At Target Comes After Customer Survey, Pilot Test

During the COVID pandemic, shoppers enjoyed the contactless option self-checkouts offered. But Target says guests prefer the "convenience" of a check-out lane with a dedicated cashier.

Target piloted self-checkout limits of 10 items or fewer at about 200 stores during the fall with great results, according to the company.

"The result: Self-checkout was twice as fast at our pilot stores. too," Target stated.

However, while searching X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook I noticed countless posts of customers complaining about the new self-checkout limit at Target.

