‘Tripledemic’ Hits New York, Many Deadly Viruses Spreading

Health officials say a "trifecta" of deadly viruses spreading across New York State is "deeply concerning" and a "bad situation.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is concerned about a surge in hospitalizations due to a "tripledemic."

New York State Dealing With "Tripledemic"

State hospitals are dealing with rising cases of flu and RSV along with the ongoing threat of COVID.

"I don’t see anything that tells us this is going to abate anytime soon," Hochul said Wednesday during a press conference. "We saw this trifecta coming. There's been a dramatic increase in the number of individuals who have succumbed to the flu. Dealing with that right now. Many people we know, friends, family, coworkers are dealing with it, but it's a bad situation."

New Yorkers Urged To Get Vaccinated

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is urging everyone to get up to date with flu and COVID vaccine shots.

Hospitals across the Empire State are packed, dealing with a surge in illnesses and data shows most who are eligible for the latest COVID booster shot haven't gotten it. Only 13 percent of New York State that is eligible for the latest COVID booster have gotten the shot, officials say.

"I need New Yorkers to do their job to help us make sure that we come out of this winter season healthy, happy, especially as we look out for our most vulnerable," Hochul said.

Flu Cases Skyrocekting In New York State

Flu cases are skyrocketing at the highest rate not seen in years, officials say.

"We have a lot more flu cases than last year. They started earlier, which is deeply concerning to us. A dramatic jump compared to previous years. A 75 percent increase in positive flu cases since the beginning. And the flu season only started eight weeks ago. That's why these numbers are spiking way too early compared to historical trends," Hochul said.

Potential Reason More Are Getting Sick In New York

Health officials think many more are sick right now than compared to the pandemic because most were not exposed to other viruses.

Hochul says New York has 7,857 ventilators available in state warehouses, ready to be deployed, and over 17 million COVID tests.

"New York state understands our responsibility to manage an existing crisis, be forward-thinking, prepare for it," Hochul added. "So, we are going to continue working, embrace the holidays, but not let our guard down. That is the message of today."

