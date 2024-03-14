Shocking Lookback At Peak COVID Pandemic In New York

To some, it feels like yesterday, to others a lifetime ago. Here are all the key moments during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the Kanas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl and Joe Biden was running against Donald Trump for President.

Flash-forward to 2024 and not much has changed. Biden and Trump are once again battling it out for President and the Chiefs edged the 49ers to win another Super Bowl. Taylor Swift enjoyed the big game with her Hudson Valley bestie.

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

CLICK HERE to find out more about this notable Hudson Valley resident.

Maybe because of those similarities, many are thinking about the start of the COVID pandemic, in March 2020.

It's been four years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. Around March 11, 2020, the world shut down because of COVID-19.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

By that date, according to the CDC, hundreds of New Yorkers were already dying from COVID each day at that point and hospitals were overflowing with COVID-19 patients.

Daniel Lozano Gonzalez Daniel Lozano Gonzalez loading...

Let's look back on key dates during the peak of the pandemic.

Timeline: Key Moments Of COVID Pandemic In New York

Timeline: Key Moments Of COVID Pandemic In New York Here are all the key moments during the peak of the COVID pandemic.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

How Drastically COVID Quarantine Guidelines Changed In New York

COVID-19 Testing Increases As More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Victoria Getty Images loading...

This year, COVID deaths and hospitalizations have dropped drastically. So much so that the CDC has changed COVID rules.

CLICK HERE to see how COVID isolation rules have changed since the peak of the pandemic.

Old Sign In New Paltz, New York Is A COVID Timestamp

There's a sign outside of a popular New Paltz, New York that residents are calling a COVID "timestamp."

CLICK HERE to find out more.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

COVID is still very serious. Health officials say these symptoms are most likely to lead to hospitalizations.

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.