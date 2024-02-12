If you were watching the Super Bowl, then you caught a Hudson Valley resident sitting with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce paid a lot of money so his closest family and friends could enjoy the big game.

Hudson Valley Resident Enjoys Super Bowl With Taylor Swift In Travis Kelce's Suite

Hudson Valley Resident Is In Taylor Swift's "Inner Circle"

Someone from the Hudson Valley was sitting with Swift, which many might not have realized.

I watched the big game with several close friends, including some big-time Swifties. When I told my friend, who's responsible for decorating her boyfriend's home with this fantastic poster (see below), that Blake Lively is from the Hudson Valley, she was shocked.

Lively and her now husband, Ryan Reynolds (he's kinda famous) moved to Westchester County in 2012, after just three months of dating.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Live In Pound Ridge, Westchester County, New York

The Hollywood stars live in a seven-bedroom and six-bathroom home with their three children in Pound Ridge. The home sits across 11.65 acres of land and includes an outdoor barn.

The Pound Ridge home in "Upstate New York" is the family's "primary residence," House Beautiful reports.

Lower Hudson Valley residents say Lively and Reynolds are extremely nice and well-liked, sources tell E!

CLICK HERE to get a peak inside their $5.7 million dollar home in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Lively and Reynolds were with Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium when the Kansas City Chiefs battled the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in New Jersey. Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter were also in the star-studded box.

How Taylor Swift And Blake Lively Became Best Friends

