Look Inside Taylor Swift’s Bestie’s $5 Million Upstate New York Mansion
Taylor Swift's very famous close friends live in a $5.7 million mansion in the Hudson Valley.
Did you know that Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, live in the Lower Hudson Valley? The A-listers are also very close with Taylor Swift! So close that Lively was with Swift at the Super Bowl!
How Taylor Swift Became Close Friends With Hudson Valley Residents
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Lived In Bedford, New York Now Live In Pound Ridge, Westchester County, New York
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Love Life In The Hudson Valley
Peek Inside Reynolds & Blake Lively's Hudson Valley Home
Much of the 8,000-square-foot mansion's interior remains a mystery, but some posts on social media offer clues.
During the peak of the COVID pandemic, Reynolds often recorded videos of himself in a room covered with wooden panels that Republic World believes is the actor's living room. Below are some videos Reynolds posted from inside his Lower Hudson Valley home.
This Instagram post shows Reynolds on a blue couch in what could be the actor's barn.
Before going back to work in September, Lively snapped photos of Reynolds outside getting a COVID-19 test.
In May, Reynolds showed off what could be another part of the home while joining Taika Waititt in reading James and the Giant Peach.
In October, Reynolds posted a photo with his wife of what could be another part of the home after the actor voted for the first time in America.
The next day Lively posted this photo as they celebrated Reynolds' birthday.
In 2016, Reynolds posted this photo with his mother which was reportedly taken outside his Lower Hudson Valley home.
