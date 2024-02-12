Look Inside Taylor Swift’s Bestie’s $5 Million Upstate New York Mansion

Taylor Swift's very famous close friends live in a $5.7 million mansion in the Hudson Valley.

Did you know that Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, live in the Lower Hudson Valley? The A-listers are also very close with Taylor Swift! So close that Lively was with Swift at the Super Bowl!

How Taylor Swift Became Close Friends With Hudson Valley Residents

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Lived In Bedford, New York Now Live In Pound Ridge, Westchester County, New York

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Love Life In The Hudson Valley

Peek Inside Reynolds & Blake Lively's Hudson Valley Home

Much of the 8,000-square-foot mansion's interior remains a mystery, but some posts on social media offer clues.

During the peak of the COVID pandemic, Reynolds often recorded videos of himself in a room covered with wooden panels that Republic World believes is the actor's living room. Below are some videos Reynolds posted from inside his Lower Hudson Valley home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

This Instagram post shows Reynolds on a blue couch in what could be the actor's barn.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Before going back to work in September, Lively snapped photos of Reynolds outside getting a COVID-19 test.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

In May, Reynolds showed off what could be another part of the home while joining Taika Waititt in reading James and the Giant Peach.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

In October, Reynolds posted a photo with his wife of what could be another part of the home after the actor voted for the first time in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

The next day Lively posted this photo as they celebrated Reynolds' birthday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

In 2016, Reynolds posted this photo with his mother which was reportedly taken outside his Lower Hudson Valley home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

