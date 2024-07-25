McDonald’s Has Great News For 600 New York State Locations

Good news if you’re looking to save some cash while feasting on fast food.

At the end of June, McDonald's brought back its $5 value meal offer.

$5 Value Meal Returns At McDonald's

The $5 value meal "pairs classics with a classic sandwich," according to the company.

On June 25, McDonald's brought back the promotion for one month. The deal includes four items. Your choice of a McDouble or McChicken, a small order of fries, a four-piece order of chicken nuggets and a small drink.

If ordered separately, it would cost you over $10 before tax at most locations in New York State.

There are nearly 600 McDonald's spread out across the Empire State.

The company said at the time they heard their fans loud and clear when it came to inflation and skyrocketing prices for fast food restaurants.

$5 Value Meal Extended At McDonald's

The promotion was only set to run for a month. But thanks to the promotion's success, the fast food giant plans to extend the promotion through August at most locations.

An internal memo, obtained by Bloomberg, said that 93 percent of its restaurant owners voted to extend the $5 value meal.

“When our customers are ordering the $5 Meal Deal, they aren’t visiting the competition, and early performance shows this deal is meeting the objective of driving guests back to our restaurants," company officials stated in the memo. “We must remember that driving guest counts ultimately propels our business and is the key to sustained growth.”

The memo said the promotion is helping boost sales. It's unclear how long the promotion will continue to run.

