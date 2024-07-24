Missing: Over 60 Children Disappear From New York State

Many New York State families are desperately searching for their missing child. Take a look at our updated list to see if you can help a child and family reunite.

After posting about several missing adults, Hudson Valley Post decided to update its list of missing children from across the Empire State

Update: Over 60 Children Are Missing From New York State

National Center for Missing And Exploited Children National Center for Missing And Exploited Children loading...

So far in 2024, over 60 children are missing from their homes. Can you help?

Missing: Over 60 Children Disappear From Homes In New York State

Missing Children from Western New York, Southern Tier, Central New York, North Country, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Upstate New York, Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island

All of the information is from the National Center for Missing And Exploited Children.

The photos appear in order of the date the child went missing, starting from the most recent date.

If you are the parent or guardian of one of the missing children and your child has be found you should contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have them take down your child's missing photo.

What You Can Do If You Find A Missing Child In New York?

If you see any of the missing children you can call your local police department or New York State Police.

You can also call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

