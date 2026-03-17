Wild Upstate New York Driving Hazard: Bull Shuts Down Road

A bull on the loose shut down a road. Only in Upstate New York!

Drivers in Upstate New York got a surprise they definitely weren’t expecting: a bull wandering near a busy road.

Bull on the Loose: Essex County, New York

DEC DEC loading...

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the incident happened recently along Route 22 in Ticonderoga.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Environmental Conservation Officer McCarthy was on patrol when he spotted a loose bull near the roadway.

With many cars in the area, the situation could have quickly turned dangerous for both drivers and the animal.

DEC Officer Uses "Impromptu Cowboy Skills"

DEC DEC loading...

The officer immediately took action.

First, he used his patrol vehicle to block traffic and keep drivers at a safe distance. Then, thinking fast, he grabbed a boat line and used it like a lasso to help control the animal.

Or as the DEC put it in a press release, he used his "impromptu cowboy skills."

Working alongside the bull’s owner, the officer was able to guide the animal safely off the road. The two eventually got a collar on the bull and returned it to its pasture without any injuries.

"There’s no word on how the bull got loose in the first place, but all commended the quick-thinking ECO on his impromptu cowboy skills," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post.

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Be On The Lookout For These Three Venomous Snakes In New York

Be On The Lookout For These Three Venomous Snakes In New York