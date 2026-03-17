Tragedy On The Hudson: New York Man Dies In Bridge Jump
Multiple agencies responded to the Hudson River in Orange County on Saturday for a report that has devastated the community.
New York State Police provided more information about the person found in the Hudson River near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.
Man Jumps From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
On Saturday, around 11 a.m., troopers from the Montgomery barracks responded to a report of an individual who had jumped from the Newburgh–Beacon Bridge in Newburgh.
According to New York State Police, a preliminary investigation determined that at approximately 11:03 a.m., a 28-year-old man from Newburgh, New York, jumped from a section of the bridge where the protective fencing is lower.
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State Police Underwater Recovery Team recovered a body from the Hudson River In Newburgh, New York
The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) responded to the scene and recovered the man's body from the Hudson River just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The man's name hasn't been released.
The New York State Police were assisted on scene by the Town of Newburgh Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Newburgh Fire Department, Middle Hope Fire Department, and Town of Newburgh EMS.
The investigation is ongoing.